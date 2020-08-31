Herman Cain’s Twitter Account Downplays Threat From Coronavirus One Month After It Killed Him

The late Herman Cain’s Twitter account posted a message that said that the novel coronavirus isn’t as deadly as people have been led to believe by the “mainstream” media, just weeks after the Republican died from COVID-19.

As Forbes reported, in the since-deleted tweet, Cain’s account wrote that “it looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

The tweet linked to an article from the news site Western Journal, which furthered the claim that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t as deadly as expected.

The Western Journal site has been blacklisted by Apple News and Google News for concerns over its business practices and scientific rigor.

The message was deleted and replaced by one linking to an article on Cain’s website that claims that a second wave of the virus hasn’t spiked as much as it was expected to.

Cain died on July 30, a few weeks after he attended a president Donald Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma without a mask, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Critics have suggested that the rally may have contributed to Cain’s death. Joe Biden has called out the president for holding rallies such as the Tulsa one with large crowds and has criticized the events for their potential to spread COVID-19 and kill people.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“Mr. President, Americans are canceling weddings and holding funerals without family. They’re sacrificing so more Americans don’t have to die. But instead of leading by example, you hosted a super spreader event on the South Lawn,” he wrote. “When will you take the presidency seriously?”

After the event, which saw about 6,000 people gathered together, many without masks, the city noted that there was a record spike of cases. The local health department attributed this jump to Trump’s rally.

The pizza mogul’s Twitter was changed to the new title The Cain Gang and is now controlled by those close to him. They use the account to post content that they say Cain would have supported.

Social media users lashed out, saying that it was in poor taste to use the profile of an individual who died from the disease to push claims of dubious scientific backing concerning the virus.

Others expressed concern that the Cain Gang profile shouldn’t be allowed to use the “verified” blue checkmark since it is no longer controlled by Cain himself. However, a Twitter spokesperson said that the profile was within their standards because it is clear who is managing it.