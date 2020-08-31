Christina Aguilera Rocks Black Suit Ensemble With Signature Red Lip For ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The singer and actress made an appearance on Good Morning America this morning and looked dressed for success.

The powerhouse vocalist stunned in a black blazer, which she buttoned up. She didn’t appear to be wearing any item of clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. Aguilera paired the ensemble with pants of the same color. She completed the look with light brown suede stilettoes that featured the Yves Saint Laurent logo going down the heel. Aguilera’s footwear showcased her pedicured toes and gave some extra height. The “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper kept her nails short decorated with polish and accessorized with rings and small earrings. Aguilera styled her blond hair up and applied a coat of red lipstick.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors on a stool from a lower angle while holding onto a microphone stand in between her parted legs with both hands. Aguilera gazed down at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, she kept her legs parted but placed both her hands on her knees. Aguilera was protected from the sun and sat underneath an umbrella that someone was holding up for her.

In the next two frames, the Burlesque actress sported a similar pose while getting ready for the television appearance.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 263,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“THIS LOOK IS SOOOO AMAZING!!!!! I’m so excited queen,” one user wrote.

“Looking like a boss. Can’t wait!” another person shared.

“Serving major boss vibes,” remarked a third fan.

“So much talent and God has blessed you in so many ways. You are a fashion powerhouse,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to UPI, the entertainer performed her new version of “Reflection” and “Loyal Brave True” on the show, which are both taken from Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

Putting on a fiery display is nothing new for Aguilera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black Gucci garment that had their logo written across the front in large gold letters. Aguilera pulled her hair up but left the front strands down to frame her face. She accessorized with dangling earrings and rings while rocking her signature red lip.