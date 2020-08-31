Celeste Bright Shows Off Ample Cleavage And Tiny Waist In A Semi-Sheer Lace Corset & Jeans

Celeste Bright returned to her Instagram page on Sunday with another tantalizing look at her incredible figure. The model thrills fans on almost a daily basis with photos of herself rocking revealing ensembles and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

The 26-year-old appeared to be in her room in the August 30 upload, which was minimally decorated with nothing more than a round mirror affixed to the wall. She took up the middle of the frame as she posed directly in front of the lens, staring it down with an alluring gaze. She ran one hand through her platinum locks while letting the other hang down by her hips, which were pushed slightly out to the side to further emphasize her killer curves.

As for her look in the smoldering snap, Celeste opted for a strapless white corset from PrettyLittleThing that perfectly suited her trim physique. The number was made of a semi-sheer lace material that clung tightly to her figure and featured a thick seam with hook fastenings down the front that highlighted her flat midsection. Its cups fell daringly low down the model’s chest and appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage along the way.

Celeste teamed the skimpy top with a pair of light wash jeans with an oversized waistband that further emphasized her tiny waist. The bottoms appeared slightly baggy on the model’s slender frame but were still able to showcase her killer curves. They also featured trendy distressed detailing along the legs.

Celeste opted for a simple hairstyle to complete her stunning display. They were worn down and parted in the middle, and fell to frame her face in loose waves.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the sizzling snap, awarding it nearly 24,000 likes in less than a day’s time. Many also flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower Celeste with compliments.

“WOW YOU’RE STUNNING,” one person wrote.

“Looking gorgeous, Celeste,” praised another fan.

“You make that corset look awesome girl,” a third follower remarked.

“Literally perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste seems to impress her Instagram followers no matter what she is wearing in her photographs. Last week, the social media star sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms with a cropped white hoodie that exposed an eyeful of underboob. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 37,000 likes and 466 comments to date.