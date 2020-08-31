Melissa Riso Gets Soaking Wet In White Tube Top

Melissa Riso put the spotlight on her beautiful, long eyelashes in her latest sexy Instagram snap, and her followers appeared to appreciate her efforts.

In the shot, which featured the model from the chest up, Melissa stood against a brown rock wall with water flowing over it. She placed one arm in the flow, and the water dripped over her body in rivulets. The model wore her long, brunette hair with a center part in a tight braid that she placed over one shoulder, and the water saturated it, flowing onto her white strapless top, leaving several wet spots. The garment showcased Melissa’s ample cleavage and her toned shoulders.

The main focus of the image was on Melissa’s big brown eyes. Dark, full eyelashes framed them, and they popped in the shot. She held her full pink lips slightly open, revealing just a hint of her white teeth, and her forehead had a small drop of moisture on it. The pose also showed off Melissa’s sunkissed skin with a halter tan line from a different outfit.

In the caption, Melissa noted that her eyelashes were extensions, and she credited Mobilash, where she received them with a tag. Her followers shared plenty of love for the sexy wet look with nearly 6,500 hitting the like button, and at least 157 taking the time to leave a positive comment. Many Instagrammers replied with a flame to show that they thought she looked hot in the photograph.

“Such a beautiful face. So elegant. Absolutely stunning. Could you be any more gorgeous,” wondered a fan who also used roses and red heart-eye emoji to make the point.

“Every post is like seeing you the first time I’ve seen you. You are absolutely gorgeous, and those eyes,” a second devotee gushed, adding a 100% sign along with several flames.

“A true goddess. Those eyes could pass a spell on me, hottie. I’ve been thinking about you. You’re the cutest girl in this world, ” wrote a third follower who added a blushing smiley along with a flame.

“Wow. A beauty, to say the least. Looks great!! Peepers are popping. You’re such a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan enthused, adding hearts and roses.

The model’s followers are accustomed to seeing lots of strong, uplifting, and sensual content from Melissa because she regularly shares pictures of herself as she goes through her daily life. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she showcased her fit curves in a fitted workout outfit.