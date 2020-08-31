Abby Dowse Flaunts Round Booty In Strappy Black Lingerie: ‘Happy Monday’

Abby Dowse kicked off the week with a smoking hot new Instagram share that has her fans talking. The Aussie model showcased her enviable buns in a tantalizing snap while wishing her 2.3 million followers “happy Monday.”

The 30-year-old flaunted her dangerous curves in the August 31 addition to her feed as she stood with her backside to the camera. She reached one arm out in front of her, resting it on the doorframe while turning her head over her shoulder to shoot the lens a sensual gaze.

She struck the seductive pose in an unfurnished and undecorated part of her home, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless hourglass silhouette. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that her audience would be focused on anything else.

Abby likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her phenomenal figure in a set of sexy black lingerie from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination. The barely there ensemble included a skimpy bra with a double set of straps that wrapped tightly around her back and highlighted her slender frame. Most of its front half remained out of sight in the shot, though it wasn’t hard to tell that the piece had a very risque style. It appeared to have very tiny cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, as an ample glimpse of sideboob could be seen as she worked the camera.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a minuscule black thong that took her ensemble to the next level. The undergarment boasted a nearly-nonexistent design that left her round booty exposed in its entirety, while also offering her audience a look at her sculpted thighs. She appeared to have added a matching garter belt to the scanty look as well. The piece featured thin straps that hung down from its band, which fit snugly around her midsection to emphasize her trim waist.

The booty-baring display quickly captivated Abby’s adoring fans, who have awarded the racy snap more than 29,000 likes after eight hours of going live to her feed. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to show the social media star some love.

“Stunning my love,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful body!” praised another fan.

“No better way to start the week. Absolutely flawless babe,” a third follower remarked.

“Wowowow such beauty at its best and finest,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby is hardly afraid to push the limits on her Instagram page. Just last week, the model shared another smoldering snap in which she exposed major underboob in an asymmetrical white crop top. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 18,000 likes and 306 comments to date.