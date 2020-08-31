Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Famous Physique In A Hot Pink String Bikini: ‘Happy Place’

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a stunning new update with her loyal followers. The reality star flaunted her famous physique as she revealed in the caption that she was spending some time in her “happy place.”

In the sexy snaps, Kim looked smoking hot as she rocked a hot pink string bikini. The top featured thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the swimwear.

In the first photo, Kim posed on her side as she lounged in a swimming pool. She had both of her hands on the bottom of the pool and her legs together as she arched her back and pushed her booty out. In the second shot, she walked on the beach with both of arms resting at her sides.

The third snap featured Kim getting silly for the camera as she held one hand up and stuck out her tongue while giving a smoldering stare into the lens. The final slide was a video of Kim posing in the water with the rolling waves of the ocean in the background.

She wore her dark hair parted in the middle. She styled the long locks in braids that fell behind her back and were pushed over both of her shoulders in the pics.

Kim’s over 187 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 987,000 likes within the first 28 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 550 messages in the comments section during that time.

“The most beautiful in all of the land,” one follower declared.

“I look at your photos while I do squats. Long live motivation,” another stated.

“She’s like a fine bottle of wine gets better with age,” a third comment read.

“Obsessed with you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The mother-of-four doesn’t seem to have any qualms about flaunting her hourglass figure in sexy outfits online. She’s often seen in tight tops, scanty lingerie, and cleavage-baring dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim recently delighted her fans when she rocked a tight gray top and a pair of matching panties from her Skims line as she snuggled up to her dog. That post has earned more than 4.1 million likes and over 26,000 comments to date.