‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Ridge Ends Relationship With Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 31 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a shocking decision. While thinking about the past, he will decide to protect his heart. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will choose to stay married to Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards).

Ridge Overhears Fight

Ridge is currently upstairs thinking about the rich history that he shares with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). No matter how much he loves her and believes in their destiny, he also cannot forget how she told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she will always love him.

As the dressmaker pointed out to his ex-wife on a previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, her conversation with Bill deeply affected him. He could not believe that she had any feelings for a man he despised so deeply. He told her to leave the room. Brooke rushed downstairs where she picked a fight with Shauna. Brooke lashed out at the former Vegas showgirl and told her that her plan wouldn’t work. She also called Shauna the “slut from the desert.” However, Shauna was unwavering in her stance that she was Mrs. Forrester now.

The soap opera will show that Ridge overhears part of the argument and realizes that he has a decision to make. He needs to make a choice about who he wants to spend the rest of his life with, as seen in the image below.

“Bridge” Is Over

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge tells Brooke that their relationship is over. He wants to move forward with Shauna because he doesn’t have to question her feelings. There is no third party in their relationship and they can start their lives with a clean slate.

Brooke will be shocked. She knows that the designer loves her and that they belong together. Therefore, she will be devastated when he announces that he chooses the other woman. She doesn’t understand how he could throw their love away.

Ridge and Brooke will share a tearful goodbye as they close the door on their past. She needs to accept the choices of her former spouse even if she doesn’t always agree with them. The dressmaker also resigns himself to a life without their passionate connection but figures that he deserves someone who’s only devoted to him.

It appears as if Shauna will be overjoyed by the news. She will celebrate her newfound status by making some hefty promises to her husband. The Inquisitr dishes that she vows to be the best wife to Ridge and will throw herself into her new role. As for Ridge, he will stick to his commitment and try to make the best of his situation.