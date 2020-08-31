‘GMA’ Star Ginger Zee Cries Over Sons’ First Day Of School In New Instagram Snap: ‘I Just Love Them So Hard’

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee cried over her sons’ first day of school in a touching new Instagram snap. The meteorologist and mother-of-two with husband Ben Aaron shared the pic as a way to reach out to her 1 million followers who are likely experiencing the same emotions as their own children head off to school.

In the picture, Ginger knelt on the floor next to her two children. Sons Adrian and Miles kissed each one of their mother’s cheeks in the snap.

Ginger’s eyes teared up as her little boys stood alongside her. The two wore matching outfits of blue jeans, turquoise button-down shirts with a small collar, and white Adidas sneakers with black detailing in the back.

The chief meteorologist on the morning news series wore a brown dress in the photograph. Her hair appeared curly. Ginger’s eyes were cast upward in the snap.

The photo seemed to be taken in the hallway of the family’s home in Rockland County, New York. The area was dominated by a beautiful and shiny dark wood floor. A light-colored, patterned area rug was on the floor where the ABC news personality posed with her two boys. A white wooden banister with a dark wood trim led to an upstairs area.

An oversized brown leather club chair was behind the family. Next to it was a steel end table in the shape of a drum. White walls dominated the open concept with woodworking seen as a trim accent.

Ginger shared in the caption of the post about her feelings regarding this major milestone moment. She expressed her worries and said she cried tears as the boys left for their first day.

Her followers chimed in with their words of support and understanding for Ginger’s apprehension.

“They WILL be okay. The worry NEVER goes away,” shared one follower.

“Awww! God bless them and keep them safe. They will be fine and great! Have lots of coffee mom? Very lucky they can go in person,” stated a second fan.

“Happy first! They will be okay, they won’t be gone that long and when they return home they will have lots to share with you and Ben, enjoy these days they go by fast. Next thing you know, they will be in college,” said a third Instagram fan.

“Love this…wishing you and your family a healthy, safe, and fun school year!” stated a fourth follower.