Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Wild Hot Pink Suit As He Wins Best Alternative Video At MTV VMAs

The rapper rocked an all-pink ensemble with a pearl necklace at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly showed off a hot pink fashion moment at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 30-year-old musician, who is currently dating actress Megan Fox, surprised fans by showing up at the annual awards ceremony in a Berluti double-breasted suit paired with a matching sleeveless turtleneck, according to Vogue.

On the official MTV Instagram page, Kelly’s look was caught on camera as he found out he won the VMA for best alternative music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The rapper’s tattooed arms were in full view as he held his bright magenta suit jacket in his hand.

The rapper accessorized the perfectly matching look with a pearl necklace and a bracelet. When he was told he won the VMA, Kelly’s animated reaction was priceless. He waved his jacket around and gaped his jaw open as he asked, “I won? Dude are you serious?” before being handed his Moon Person statue.

Kelly also shared photos of his hot pink ensemble in a post to Instagram, which can be seen here, which showed him licking and kissing his MTV trophy.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to Kelly’s hilarious reaction to his VMA win. Others zeroed in on his outfit, with some poking fun at the all-pink look.

“His grandma will be so surprised to see him in her Sunday two-piece ‘on the tv,” another cracked.

“He’s the missing 15th member of BTS,” a third commenter wrote of Kelly’s surprising ensemble.

In comments to Kelly’s post about his Best Alternative win, seen here, one commenter dubbed his getup “pretty much the greatest outfit of all time.” Others noted how he can pull off the pearl necklace with such swag.

“Fantastic color. Love the pearls. So Harry Styles,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like something my grandma would wear to lunch,” another added.

While not everyone could relate to the magenta suit, Kelly landed on several best-dressed lists for his Video Music Award outfit, including Vogue’s. The magazine also named Jaden Smith as a hot dresser after the son of Will and Jade Pinkett-Smith wore a color-blocked jacket with jeans and chunky sneakers to the awards show.

In addition to his pink moment, Kelly rocked a bright blue jumpsuit to present the VMAs stage to present the award for Push Best New Artist, which went to Doja Cat. He also wore a neon green zebra-print sweater for a performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine” featuring Blackbear and Travis Barker.