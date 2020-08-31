Tahlia Skaines Puts Her Curvy Booty On Display In A White Thong Bikini

Aussie bombshell Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a steamy new pic with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin as she revealed her excitement for the upcoming summer season in the caption.

In the sexy shot, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she opted for a white bikini. The tiny top featured thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment was also cut low to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms accentuated her round booty as they fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips. She accessorized the style with a white Scunchi and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Tahlia laid on her stomach on the beach for the snap. She had both of her arms covered in sand as they rested in front of her. Her legs were crossed behind her and her body was tilted to the side slightly. She looked away from the camera while soaking up the sun. In the background, a bright blue sky and some trees could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. The platinum locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Tahlia’s 539,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the post during that time.

“Love the Silky White Scrunchie on you,” one follower wrote.

“That booty, hope my summer looks like this too,” another wrote.

“You look beautiful. You are a very pretty and nice girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hot girl summer coming at ya! You’ll be enjoying the warm weather while the rest of us in the U.S. are bundled up!” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in sexy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and teeny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skintight navy blue dress that hugged her hourglass figure perfectly. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s collected more than 10,000 likes and over 130 comments.