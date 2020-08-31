Kindly Myers Rocks String Bikini While Getting Sprayed With Water In Steamy Video

Playboy model Kindly Myers kicked off the week by uploading a steamy video to Instagram that showed off her perfect figure. The blond beauty wore a tiny bikini while getting sprayed with water.

Kindly’s swimsuit — what little there was to it — was black. The top featured a halter-style neck with narrow triangle-shaped cups that left plenty of her voluptuous chest exposed. The barely-visible bottoms had a dangerously low-cut front and strings that tied into loopy bows at the sides of her waist.

The buxom beauty wore her long, blond hair down in waves. For accessories, she opted to go light, wearing only a pendant necklace and a sparkly belly piercing.

Kindly was outside for the clip, and the post was tagged in Austin, Texas. A few wispy clouds were visible in the blue sky, and a row of tropical plants could be seen in the distance. Kindly appeared to be standing on a near a pool as a part of the water was visible. Large plants in urns were perched on a short concrete wall that surrounded the pool.

For the steamy clip, the camera captured Kindly at a slight side angle as she faced the nozzle. The video was cropped above her knees, giving her followers a nice, close-up look at her body.

Kindly posed with her hands in her hair and her torso turned toward the lens. Her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted. With her back slightly arched and one leg in front of the other, she put her figure on full display. The pose showed off her ample chest and flat abs as well as the sexy curve of her lower back and pert derrière. A large tattoo on her side called attention to her slim waistline. A spray of water from the nozzle hit her body, giving the clip a sultry vibe.

The post prompted a number of lively replies from followers who could not help but rave over the sensual nature of the video.

“Wow… looking really beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow what a sexy lady you are,” commented a second fan.

“Sure your real name isn’t Venus Di Milo? You’re Stunning Miss Kindly!” quipped a third Instagram user.

“I’ll be your towel boy,” joked a fourth follower.

No stranger to flaunting her fit physique in a skimpy outfits, Kindly seems to enjoy finding original ways to capture the attention of her two million Instagram followers.

Last week, she outdid herself when she shared an update that saw her posing naked in bubble bath.