Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sizzles In Baby Pink String Bikini During Greece Vacation

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself overseas.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a baby pink string bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Pinnock opted for a pair of sunglasses while styling her long dark curly hair down. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore large hoop earrings.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pinnock was captured on the edge of a boat in the middle of the water. The X Factor winner stood on her tiptoes while holding onto the silver handle behind her. She raised her other hand to the left side of her face and gazed in the same direction. Behind Pinnock appeared a dreamy clear blue sky and the stunning views of the sea.

In the next slide, she faced the other direction and kept her feet on tiptoes. The entertainer looked over to her right and gave fans an eyeful of her ensemble from behind. Pinnock’s locks appeared to be blowing in the wind while she was enjoying her vacation.

For her caption, she referred to the location as her “happy place.” Pinnock didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, according to the Daily Mail, Pinnock has taken a trip to Greece with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.

In the tags, she credited her own luxury swimwear brand, In’A’SeaShell, for her bikini.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 206,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“Andre is such a lucky man,” one user wrote.

“MAKE WAY FOR THE GODDESS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Omg, you’re always perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“You are amazing I love you Leigh!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart emoji.

