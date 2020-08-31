Taylor Swift Thanks Fans In VMA Speech: ‘You Are The Only Reason That The Industry Cares About Anything I Do’

Her remarks came on the heels of winning an award for Best Direction for 'The Man.'

Taylor Swift spread the thanks around in a speech after winning an award for Best Direction for the music video “The Man” at the 2020 MTV VMA Awards. The song was from her new album, Folklore.

In a pre-taped segment, Taylor was seen in casual clothing, wearing a blue button-down long-sleeved shirt. It featured stripes that ran down the length of the garment. Her hair appeared to be pulled up in the back and she wore tiny gold earrings in the clip. The message appeared to have been filmed at her home.

During her speech, she addressed everyone from her followers to her creative team for the time and dedication all have invested in her career. Taylor, 30, thanked everyone who was involved with the production of the short film and made sure to thank Jill Skinner and Rebecca Hardin, two producers who convinced the singer and songwriter to take the helm and direct.

“I wanted to take an opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me,” she stated.

She then thanked her fans with the following statements.

“You are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do,” she said in the above clip. “And everything that you guys have done with ‘Folklore’ this summer, I’m just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me. So thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon.”

She also revealed that this particular video was an industry-voted award, so she thanked everyone in the industry as well.

Taylor then noted that to transform into a man for the video, she spent four to six hours every day in the makeup chair.

The singer and songwriter stepped behind the camera once again for her latest music film, “Cardigan,” reported Us Weekly.

Taylor noted in an Instagram share that can be seen here that she poured all of her whims, dreams, fears, and musings into the recording of her eighth studio album, which was largely made in isolation. She continued that the tunes reflected her feelings regarding the current state of the world, and reminded her that nothing is guaranteed.

She also relayed in a separate social media post seen here that picking up a pen was her way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. Taylor explained that the stories she crafted for Folklore were done with all the “love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve.”