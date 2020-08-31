Lala Kent Enjoys Pre-Birthday Getaway With Fiance Randall Emmett Days Before She Turns 30

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star spent the weekend at a five-star resort in her home state.

Lala Kent went on a weekend getaway with her fiance Randall Emmett just ahead of her 30th birthday. Two weeks after going on a group vacation with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, the Bravo beauty spent some alone time with her man at the five-star Amangiri Resort in her home state of Utah.

In a new photo shared to his Instagram page, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker posed for a selfie as she lounged on a white towel with his longtime love at the peaceful desert retreat. Lala was bare-faced and wore a white swimsuit with butterflies on it, while Randall sported a bit of a beard and wore a black-shirt a the lovebirds enjoyed the outdoor weather.

In the caption to the pic, Randall confirmed that they had an “amazing” early birthday weekend for his girl. The getaway included a spa day and gorgeous canyon views, as seen on pics shared on Randall’s social media page.

In the comments section for the post, followers reacted to the sweet retreat and the couple’s cute relationship.

“How did you spoil Lala? Lucky girl!” one fan wrote.

“[Lala Kent] looking #relaxed #radiant,” another added.

But other questioned if the two will live happily ever after. Some wondered why Randall and Lala weren’t smiling in the vacation photo.

“A lot of people don’t smile in pics,” one fan noted. ” They are probably just exhausted in this pic, most likely from having to explain or defend themselves to the world over a pic!”

And when another commenter warned Randall that he better get a prenup before his wedding to Lala, he fired back with, “Karen’s mad.”

In a separate post to his Instagram story, Lala flashed her huge diamond engagement ring as the two walked together at the end of their trip. After Randall asked her if she had a good pre-birthday weekend, Lala replied, “The best ever.”

“Booyah,” the dad of two said to the camera.

Lala will turn 30 on September 2. If the resort getaway was an appetizer, the sky’s the limit as to what Randall will dream up for the main course for his future bride. Fans know that the wealthy moviemaker loves to treat his lady to private jets and lavish gifts.

For her 29th birthday last year, Lala also celebrated with Randall’s young daughters, London and Rylee. At the time, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of a very special cake, as seen in a screenshot posted by Bravo.com The white-frosted cake with rainbow-colored sprinkles had a sweet celebratory message in red icing from Randall’s kids.