Maluma Wears Silver Fangs With Silk Suit For 2020 MTV VMAs

Maluma was one of the many high-profile names that attended the MTV Video Music Awards last night in Los Angeles, California, and made quite the statement with his red carpet look.

The “11 PM” hitmaker wore a silk black top and wrapped himself up in a blazer jacket over the top that was made out of the same material and featured large buttons across the front. He paired the ensemble with black pants that featured gold detailing down the side and completed the look with shoes of the same color. Maluma accessorized himself with a chain, a number of rings, a bracelet, and small gold hoop earrings. He showed off the tattoos on both hands and opted for two silver fangs on his teeth. Maluma is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and rocked short blond hair.

On Instagram, the singer treated his followers to two bits of content.

In the first shot, he took a selfie in the mirror that featured a sparkly filter. Maluma’s outfit looked metallic green. However, as seen on the red carpet, his suit was black, per Just Jared. He poked his tongue out and looked to have been snapped in a dressing room.

In the next slide, Maluma attached a short video clip that saw him showing off his teeth up close. The entertainer licked one of his fangs and pouted his lips at the end.

In the span of 19 hours, his post racked up more than 1.8 million likes and over 17,700 comments, proving to be very popular with his 52.9 million followers.

“Oh please, he’s so handsome,” one user wrote.

“God dayum,” another person shared.

On the night, Maluma took home the award for Best Latin for his collaboration with J Balvin “Qué Pena,” per MTV.

He also performed his most recent single, “Hawái,” in an all-yellow outfit. On MTV’s official YouTube account, it has been watched more than half a million times in under 24 hours.

In an interview with New York Post, Maluma revealed he had other plans for his performance.

“I wanted to get to the performance riding a bull, and they told me that I couldn’t do it because of the coronavirus,” he said.