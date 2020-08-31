Jim Gaffigan Doubles Down On Trump Criticism On Facebook Following Anti-Trump Tweetstorm

Comedian Jim Gaffigan took to Facebook late Sunday night to lay out the lessons he’s learned since he went on an uncharacteristic anti-Trump Twitter rant last week, HuffPost reported. The normally PG-rated comedian made no apologies for his words and challenged Trump supporters to consider one key question when they cast their vote in November.

Gaffigan, 54, generally “works clean,” to use a comedy-industry term. His jokes are rarely even mildly saucy, and equally rarely are they political. The devoutly Catholic family man draws on his faith for much of his material, his children for a considerably larger chunk, while much of the rest of his act is anodyne observations about food, culture, his weight, and other non-controversial jokes.

For this reasons, he raised eyebrows on Twitter last week when he went on a lengthy rant against President Donald Trump and his supporters, during which he dropped a few choice four-letter words.

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Now that a few days have passed, Gaffigan used Facebook to lay out what observations he’s made in the wake of his unexpected tweetstorm. He entitled his post, “What I’ve Learned Since I Lost My Mind.”

“My goal in writing this down is a hope that I can organize and explain to you and myself why I did what I did and decide what we will do over the next 60 or so days,” he wrote.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

After a lengthy introduction in which he denied having been drunk when he wrote his tweetstorm, and in which he contradicted his image of being apolitical — “I’ve made jokes about Trump in my last three specials and have repeatedly expressed support for gay rights and Black Lives Matter on social media,” he wrote — he noted some key takeaways from the experience.

For example, he described the episode as “liberating,” writing that he had spent the previous four years effectively censoring himself when spending time with his extended family and friends who are Trump supporters.

Further, he noted that Twitter is populated largely by bots — which is to say, accounts that belong not to real people, but to computer programs with algorithms that are set to automatically generate responses to certain keywords. He says he found this out after composing reasoned responses to one particular “person’s” tweets, only to be told by other Twitter followers that he was responding to a bot.

He also referenced the fact that his responses were filled with allegations that “Hollywood is a pedophile ring”; that Trump supporters seem to have accepted the administration’s talking point that the Biden-Harris ticket is a Trojan horse for bringing radical leftists into power; that he’s thwarted his career; and that he’s even been getting threats.

He ended by encouraging his readers to consider the distant future when casting their votes.

“If you are still on the fence I encourage you to vote not for who I want you to vote for but for who your grandchildren would be proud you f*cking voted for,” he said.