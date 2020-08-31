Rita Ora Dazzles Fans In Sparkly Crop Top & Skirt For UNICEF Gala Performance

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with more content from the UNICEF gala. The British celebrity is known for her eye-catching ensembles and didn’t disappoint over the weekend with her choice of fashion.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a sparkly crop top that featured one thin strap on the left side. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. Ora paired the look with a matching high-waisted skirt that fell to the floor and covered her feet. The former America’s Next Top Model judge styled her blond hair up and accessorized herself with a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Ora is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on the side of her body and on her right hand. She rocked short nails with a coat of polish and looked very glamorous for the occasion.

On Twitter, she revealed this was her first event since the coronavirus pandemic.

“My first event and carpet since lockdown!!! Such a pleasure and thank you @UNICEF for having me back this year as a performer and ambassador, I’m so proud of all the work you are doing,” Ora said.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was snapped walking down what appeared to be the middle of a street in the dark. She looked directly at the camera lens with a cheeky mouth-open expression while holding onto her skirt.

In the next two frames, Ora was captured performing on stage from behind in front of a crowd. Her attire sparkled in the light and the pic showcased the detailing from the back.

In the fourth and final slide, Ora turned her back to the audience and waved both arms in the air while keeping a smile on her face.

For her caption, the entertainer expressed how happy she was to perform last night and announced that 1.5 million was raised for Unicef.

Ora geotagged her upload with Capri, Italy, letting fans know where the ceremony took place.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 240,000 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“Incredible! I love how you always do things for such important causes,” one user wrote.

“U looked incredible last night,” another person shared.

“I loved the performance! You sang beautifully!” remarked a third fan.

“Your performance was incredible!! I’m so proud of you,” a fourth admirer commented.