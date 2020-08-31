Hilde Osland Announced Her Engagement With A Series Of Sweet Photos

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland surprised her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a quartet of snaps announcing her engagement on the social media platform. Hilde took her fans behind-the-scenes and gave them a glimpse into the proposal itself, as well as a few snaps featuring her husband-to-be, James Lewis Foster. She tagged her partner in the picture itself as well as in the caption, and added the engagement ring emoji to his name in her Instagram bio.

The first picture Hilde shared was a breathtaking snap that flaunted her new jewelry. She wore a black turtleneck, and the garment was crafted from a ribbed fabric that draped over her toned body. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with several strands hanging loose to frame her face, and she gazed right at the camera with a slight smile on her face.

She accessorized with a few different pieces, including small hoop earrings, a necklace layered over top of her turtleneck, and a thin gold bangle on her forearm. She held up her hand, showing off her engagement ring, and her partner kissed her fingers in the sweet snap. James looked casual in a black shirt and white baseball cap.

Hilde’s proposal appeared to have happened at some type of aquarium, and she shared the moment with her fans in the second slide. James was down on one knee, looking casual in a white zip-up sweater with a hood pulled up atop his head. Hilde likewise looked casual in a black jacket, and had her blond locks pulled back in a messy low bun. James held the small box open with a smile on his face, and Hilde had both hands up to her flawless features as she was overcome with emotion.

She shared two additional shots captured in the gorgeous blue glow of the aquarium, and several of the creatures in the water were visible as well. In the fourth and final image, Hilde showed off her ring as she held a flute of what appeared to be celebratory champagne.

Her fans loved the intimate update, and the post received over 13,900 likes within 22 minutes of going live, as well as 537 comments from her eager followers.

“Congrats again gorg! Love the pics! So special!” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Massive congratulations and wish you both years of happiness,” another follower remarked.

“Luckiest man on the planet,” a third fan added.

