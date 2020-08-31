Emma Roberts Shows Off Baby Bump Alongside Fiance Garrett Hedlund

She revealed she's expecting a boy in a new Instagram share.

Emma Roberts has confirmed her pregnancy via a new Instagram share. She and fiance Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy. The Scream Queens actress revealed the baby’s gender in the caption of a trio of photos where she was pictured solo and also with Garrett. The Inquisitr previously reported on the rumor the actress was carrying her first child back in late June.

In the sequence of snaps, Emma was seen reclining on what appeared to be a window seat.

She wore a lovely, long, cream-colored dress. Her shoulders were exposed. The top featured smocking across the chest and billowing sleeves that ended with a ruffled cuff. Emma’s hands cradled her small baby bump protectively. Her feet were bare.

The actress looked off-camera in the first pic. She sat on a settee that featured white drawers with small silver handles at the base of the seating. Its cushions were blue-and-white striped and ran the length of the seat. Behind the young woman were windows that looked out over a stunning outdoor area that featured lush green plants for both privacy and scenery.

In the second snap, Emma was joined by Garrett. The actor wore his blondish-brown hair long and brushed up and away from his face. He sported a white t-shirt with a chartreuse yellow button-down sweater atop it. Garrett paired that with dark jeans and ankle boots. The actor, best known for his work in the films Troy and Friday Night Lights, looked lovingly at the mother of his child as the two held hands.

In the third pic, Garrett’s head was thrown back in laughter as the two sat alongside one another. Emma smiled off-camera in the pic.

Emma is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts.

Celebrity pals such as Jessica Capshaw, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Lea Michele — who recently welcomed her first son Ever Leo with husband Zandy Reich — shared their congratulatory comments in the share.

“You will be the greatest mama. Love you Em. Boy moms together,” said the former Glee star.

The two worked together on the television series Scream Queens, which ran from 2015-2016.

Fans were delighted to learn about the wonderful news.

“Cuuuuuute alert. This little one is gonna be so beautiful and funny and smart,” commented one follower.

“Whaat? Such a beauty, I am so happy for you,” said a second supporter.

“Huge congratulations, you look stunning,” shared a third Instagram user.