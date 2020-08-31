Yanita Yancheva Sizzles In Cleavage-Revealing Neon Swimsuit

Instagram model Yanita Yancheva posted a sexy new snap to the popular social media site on Monday, August 31, in which she showed off her enviable figure in a swimsuit.

In the photo, the model stunned in a neon-green suit that featured a large cut out along the abdomen and teased her toned tummy. The straps held the suit up around her neck while the neckline dipped low on her chest, flaunting her busty cleavage. The suit sat high on Yanita’s hips, giving viewers an eyeful of her muscular legs. She wore her long, blond waves loose and flowing down her back from a part down the middle of her scalp and accessorized with a thin bracelet on one wrist.

Yanita posed in what appeared to be a pool area complete with lounge chairs and flower boxes. According to the geotag on the post, the photoshoot took place at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, which is located in Bulgaria.

Leaning against a stone pillar, Yanita stretched her arms above her head and placed her hands against the wall. She rested her head against one of her arms and flashed a bright white smile for the camera. Yanita curved her lower body outward, popping one hip to emphasize the curves of her midsection and legs. She placed one leg slightly behind the other and stood on her tiptoes, flexing her muscles as she did so.

In the caption of the post, Yanita left an inspirational message for her 1.7 million followers. She told them that when they see the divine in themselves, they will see the divine in everything. Following the message, Yanita tagged the swimsuit brand, Revolve, the location of the photo, and the Millennum Spa. According to the hotel’s Instagram page, it is the newest five-star hotel in Sofia.

Yanita’s photo earned plenty of love from her fans. Just within the first hour, it racked up nearly 40,000 likes and 200 comments. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments that ranged from “hot” to “beautiful” and “stunning.” Others left strings of emoji to express their reaction, which included hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and fire icons.

“You are a sexy goddess!” one Instagram user commented.

“Gorgeous [heart-eyed emoji] and that swimsuit color is amazing,” another follower wrote.

“Wow you look fabulous and you have a fabulous body!” one more fan chimed in.

