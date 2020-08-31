‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Wears Tight Faux Leather Leggings In New Instagram Pic

Sports Illustrated‘s “curviest model” Hunter McGrady wore tight faux leather leggings in an Instagram share that promoted her clothing line — All Worthy. The fashionable pieces are currently available on QVC.

She appeared ready for the cooler weather that fall will bring in the new snap. Hunter looked off-camera and smiled brightly for the photo. She wore a cream-colored, high-necked knit sweater. The top was styled with dropped shoulders and featured long sleeves and an oversized silhouette that fell slightly past her hips.

On her legs, she wore faux leather leggings. The stretchy pants fit her body snugly for a fabulous, curve-hugging look that’s on-trend for fall.

Hunter’s blond hair was styled in a casual manner, with soft waves that framed her face. Her tresses fell down the front of her body, with the bulk of them over her left shoulder.

The photo was snapped as she walked outside. She looked city-chic and was caught mid-stride as she passed a brick building that featured white window frames.

The beauty’s fashion line was created and designed from a plus-size point of view, but the clothing is not only for plus-sized women. It is available in all sizes, reported Fashionista. Hunter said in an interview with the publication that the line reflects the items she searched for in retail stores but was unable to find. Hunter remarked that the clothing was made for both casual and evening wear, and with comfort in mind.

The stunner, who was featured in the current issue of the annual sports publication that features models from all walks of life in swimsuits, continues to break barriers in an industry that for many years was geared only toward slender women. She made her debut in the print magazine in 2017, following Ashley Graham as the second plus-sized superstar to be highlighted in its pages, reported the Daily Mail.

Hunter’s 694,000 Instagram followers appeared to love the new snap.

“You have such a sweet smile,” said one admirer.

“So pretty!! You have such confidence in your self.. wish I could have just a little of that!!” commented a second fan.

“You are looking so fabulous. I love your style,” stated a third Instagram user.

“You are a literal goddess. Thank you for working to create inclusivity in fashion. Not everyone is a smaller size. I love the photo and the confidence you displayed in it. Bravo beautiful woman,” remarked a fourth fan.