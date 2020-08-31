Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Teases Toned Tummy & Shows Off Shoulder Strength In New Exercise Videos

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, August 30, in which she trained her shoulders and showed off her killer physique.

Sophie teased her 1.5 million followers with a glimpse of her toned abdomen. She wore a red sports bra with thin straps over the shoulders and along the back, leaving plenty of skin exposed along her upper body. The eye was drawn to her sculpted back muscles. Sophie added a pair of black leggings to complete her outfit, which contoured to her lean, muscular backside and legs.

For footwear, the model chose a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a pink exercise watch and wore her blond tresses in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back.

The routine took place on a terrace in Marbella, Spain, according to the geotag on the post. The city and a smattering of Mediterranean trees could be seen in the background of the videos. Sophie made use of a large cable machine that was set up on the terrace and a set of dumbbells. She completed a total of four exercises.

The training session began with a set of face pulls. Sophie stood with a rope lined up with her face that was attached to the cable and then pulled it in toward her body in repetitive movements. She was filmed from behind, showing off her chiseled upper body muscles as she flexed them. The second slide showed a move known as around the world. Sophie held a pair of dumbbells in her hands and moved her arms in a circular motion from her head down to her waist.

In the third clip, Sophie completed rear delt flys, returning to the machine to complete the move. She held the cable pull in one hand and rested her other arm on the structure to support her weight. She then pulled it out to the side and back. The final exercise was lateral raises. The pulley was placed at ground level and Sophie pulled it up toward her chest.

In the caption of the workout, Sophie wrote out the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each move. She added that she’s currently on a mission to build her shoulders and wanted to share some of her favorite exercises.

The post earned more than 40,000 likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans within the first day.