Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In Scandalously Tiny Shorts

“The World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a throwback taken while she was attending some type of outdoor festival or fair. Lauren stood in the middle of an expanse of lush green grass, and many other people were walking around in the background. A large ferris wheel was visible, and the sky above was a stunning shade of blue without a cloud in sight.

Lauren flaunted her fit figure in a skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination. She wore a deep red crop top that featured a bandeau-style bodice that stretched across her ample assets. The straight neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showcased her sculpted shoulders, which were exposed in the off-the-shoulder look. Short bell sleeves that started halfway down her upper arm and just brushed her elbows added another design element to the look, and the garment ended below her breasts, leaving her chiselled abs on display.

Lauren paired the sizzling red top with matching bottoms that came to just below her belly button. Over top of the bottoms, she layered a pair of scandalously skimpy shorts that covered barely anything at all. The shorts had a lace-up detail on the side that showed off a bit of extra skin, and the hem barely grazed her thighs, showing off every inch of her sculpted thighs.

She finished off the look with a pair of black sneakers and a chunky statement necklace that drew even more attention to her chest. She also had what appeared to be a lacy black shrug resting on her forearms. Her blond locks were styled in soft waves, and she gazed off into the distance as the photo was captured. Her body was angled slightly to the side and she had one foot planted while the other was balanced on the ball of her foot, accentuating her curves.

Lauren’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 17,600 likes within nine hours. It also racked up 74 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Still so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower added simply.

“Great Look,” a third fan remarked, admiring Lauren’s style.

“QUEEN,” another exclaimed, including a string of heart eyes emoji in her comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a short video clip taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She wore a skimpy blue bikini for the occasion, and was on a balcony area with a breathtaking view of the ocean. Lauren squeezed in a bit of a workout by using the railing as a spot to do tricep dips, flaunting her sculpted physique in the sexy swimwear.