Lauren Simpson Wears Skintight White Snow Leopard-Print Outfit For New Glutes Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, August 31, to post a new workout video set in which she trained her glutes.

For the training session, Lauren wore a matching white snow leopard-print sports bra and leggings. The top was strapless on one side and consisted of a stretchy material that clung to her busty chest. The bra cut off at the top of her rib cage, revealing a strip of toned tummy. The leggings rose high on the fitness trainer’s hips and extended to her ankles, flattering her sculpted backside and muscular legs.

For footwear, Lauren went with a pair of white sneakers and socks. She pulled her blond tresses back into a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout.

Lauren carried out the glutes routine at Kingdom Gym, according to the geotag on the post. She used a Smith machine for all six of the exercises that she demonstrated in the video set. The barbell gave Lauren added resistance.

The model started with a set of donkey kick-ups. She positioned her body on all fours and lifted one leg to place the bottom of her foot against the barbell, pushing up repetitively and then switching sides. The second video showed the hip thrust. Lauren positioned her upper body on an exercise bench and the bar across her lap to complete the move.

The third move was the frog thrust, which was similar to the hip thrust except that Lauren kept the soles of her feet pressed together. The fourth slide showed the step up. Lauren supported the bar across her shoulders and stepped up onto a bench. The final two exercises were the reverse hyper and the deficit reverse lunge.

In the caption of the post, Lauren asked her followers if they use the Smith machine in their training. She wrote that she uses it often for the benefits of constant tension, isolation, and feeling the muscles working. One of the disadvantages often talked about is that the machine takes away the balance component of the moves, which doesn’t help trainees develop their stabilizer muscles.

Within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site, the glutes routine earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments.

“I love it! You can do effective full workouts there,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, agreeing with Lauren.

“I love it! This workout looks killer babe,” another follower commented.