Christina Milian Rocks A Sexy Crop Top Abroad In Monaco

Actress and singer Christina Milian surprised her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a breathtaking snap taken while she was spending time abroad in Monaco, as the geotag indicated. In the shot, Christina posed on a balcony area with a white railing behind her. The water in the background stretched out to the horizon, and the shore was visible in the distance as well. The natural sunlight cast a stunning glow over the whole shot, highlighting Christina’s flawless features.

She wore an ensemble from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn previously on her Instagram page. Christina made sure to acknowledge the company by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She flaunted her fit figure in a pale green crop top with an off-the-shoulder style. The bodice of the garment was strapless with a straight neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. The piece looked skintight, and it appeared to squeeze Christina’s ample assets. The fabric stretched across her breasts and toned stomach before revealing several inches of her chiselled abs.

The top left her shoulders exposed, but the look had voluminous sleeves that began partway down her upper arms, secured with an elastic edge. The fabric draped over her arms for a romantic look with an effortless vibe

Christina paired the crop top with high-waisted trousers that likewise had a slouchy, relaxed fit. The waistband came right to her belly button, highlighting her slim waist, and the beige material clung to her toned thighs. The bottoms had pockets and Christina stuck her hand in one of them while her other elbow rested against the railing behind her.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a bracelet and a collection of delicate gold necklaces that drew even more attention to her cleavage. She had her hair pulled back, and covered up a portion of it with a printed head scarf, which also helped to showcase her hoop earrings.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 52,900 likes within 10 hours. It also racked up 213 comments from her audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented simply, followed by a single heart eyes emoji.

“You always look good beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“Love the pastels,” a third fan added, loving the soft tones of her ensemble.

“Hope you had a good weekend,” yet another wrote.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina flaunted her curvaceous figure while abroad in France. She wore a chocolate brown cropped shirt and matching pants with a drawstring waist and casual wide-legged fit. Her hair was styled in braids, and she posed in a bathroom, looking breathtakingly beautiful.