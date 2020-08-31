Charly Jordan Sizzles In Skimpy Thong Bikini While Splashing In The Sea

Instagram model Charly Jordan took to the popular social media site on Sunday, August 30, to post a new photo set in which she showed off her stunning figure in a skimpy bikini.

The bikini featured a white base with black geometric designs. The material across the chest was pulled to the side along the string straps, teasing a bit of Charly’s cleavage. The thong bottoms dipped low on her pelvis, leaving the length of her flat abdomen exposed while the lack of material along the backside put her sculpted booty on display.

Charly wore her long blond tresses loose and slicked back along her scalp. They appeared wet as if she had recently gone for a dip in the water. She completed the look with several different pieces of jewelry, including bracelets and earrings.

According to the caption, the photoshoot took place at Lake Tahoe where Charly went bouldering with some friends a couple of weeks ago. She posed in various positions at the lake, both alone and with a friend. The post included a total of eight snaps.

In the first photo, Charly posed with her side facing the camera, giving viewers a glimpse of her bare backside. She crossed her arms over her chest and gazed unsmiling toward the photographer. In the second slide, she remained in the same position, but brought her hands up to caress her head, which she tipped up toward the sun with her eyes closed.

The third snap was identical to the first, except panned back to give a more complete view of Charly and the landscape behind her. In the fourth slide, Charly splashed in the water, lifting her hands up in the air and sticking her tongue out. The following picture was more serious, showing the model from the front as she held her hands at her chest.

In the sixth photo, Charly showed off her stuff from behind while in the seventh, her feet were seen poking out of the water as she took a dive. The final image was of Charly and a friend sitting on a rock.

The model is currently at Hamad International Airport, as indicated by the geotag on the post. In the caption, she also told her followers that she’s on a seven-hour layover in Qatar where she’s getting mani-pedis and massages at the airport spa.

The photoshoot earned more than 265,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first day.