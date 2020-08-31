Katy Perry Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Hilarious Spoof Of MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

The 'Smile' singer credited her hair and makeup to 'exhaustion.'

Katy Perry showed off a hilarious “red carpet” look days after giving birth to her first baby, Daisy Dove.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story, the 35-year-old “Roar” singer posed for a bathroom mirror selfie to show fans her post-partum look in honor of the MTV Video Music Awards.

In the pic, the new mom hammed it up as she posed in a flesh-colored nursing bra and a pair of grey high-waisted panties. Katy’s hair appeared uncombed and she looked extremely tired from lack of sleep as she posed in front of a bathroom sink just five days after giving birth to her baby girl, her first child with longtime love Orlando Bloom.

In the caption to the pic, Katie tagged the maker of the bra and undies, then poked fun at her faux glam session for the Video Music Awards by writing, “Hair and make-up by exhaustion.” She also included the VMA logo and a small inset of the cover to her new album, Smile, which is her sixth studio record.

The 2020 VMAS was produced virtually, but it’s clear that the new mama didn’t make it to New York City for the socially distanced festivities. Instead, she had fun from home in between feedings for her newborn daughter.

The new post came a few hours after Katy shared a clip of her new song “Champagne Problems,” in a Twitter pose seen here, that showed her dancing in a slinky sequined dress. In the caption to the tweet, she wrote, “Listen to ‘Champagne Problems’ to get your pre-baby body back.”

GRAHAM DENHOLM / GETTY IMAGES

While Katy celebrated the VMAs in her own way, fans know that she has long been a big part of the annual MTV ceremony, which marked its 37th year on Sunday. Over the years, she won several of MTV’s “moon men” for her songs including “Dark Horse” and “Firework.”

In 2017, Katy actually had the honor of hosting the Video Music Awards and she provided some entertaining commentary. She also closed the show by performing her song “Swish Swish.”

Katy is now celebrating her post-baby body, but while pregnant she had a lot of fun dressing up her pregnant figure. When she appeared in the virtual American Idol season earlier this year, Katy dressed up as a roll of toilet paper for one episode and as a bottle of hand sanitizer in another. The VMAs are known for more stripped-down looks, so it’s no wonder Katy opted for a belly shot in her undies.