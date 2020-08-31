Shakira Flaunts Her Toned Legs At The Beach In Stunning New Photo From The Maldives

Shakira's beach snap has received almost 2 million likes.

Shakira looked years younger than her age as she hit the beach this week. The 43-year-old singer wowed in a gorgeous new photo shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 30 as she posed on the sand in a nude cover-up.

Shakira bent down slightly and let out a big smile as she showed off her obvious natural beauty.

The star had her natural wavy hair cascading down over her shoulders. Her blemish-free skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer put her tanned and toned legs on full show in her short beach cover-up. It finished pretty high on her thigh, though Shakira also appeared to pull it up slightly on her left side as she reached her right hand down in front of her. It plunged slightly low at the chest and featured a scoop neck to show off a little of her décolletage.

Shakira stood on the sand underneath a thatched umbrella in between two white sun loungers as she enjoyed a tropical vacation to the Maldives. The stunning calm ocean and bright blue sky both stretched for miles into the distance behind her.

According to her geotag, the mom of two was soaking up the sun at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. She tagged the resort’s official account in her photo.

Plenty of her followers gushed over her fit figure in the comments section.

“Leeeeeeeeeggggg,” one person wrote with a heart eye emoji.

“Looking young as always!!,” another said with a red heart.

A third called Shakira “so beautiful!”

A fourth wrote in her native language of Spanish, “Que guapa!!! Bendiciones!!” with means in English (via Google Translate), “How beautiful!!! Blessings!!”

Shakira’s sizzling new upload has received more than 1.9 million likes in the first 16 hours since she shared it.

The star has kept fans well updated with her vacation, as she’s shared multiple snaps with her 68.7 million Instagram followers over the past few days. Her previous uploads have included looks at her sons, 7-year-old Milan and 5-year-old Sasha, playing in the sand as well as a look at herself and her longtime partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, cuddling up.

There’s no doubting the star has earned some downtime with her family after she delivered a stellar Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez back in February. As reported by Billboard, it was announced last month that both stars received an Emmy nomination for their performance in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category.