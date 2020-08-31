Lady Gaga Wears Bubble Face Shield & Chunky Heels With Futuristic Silver Coat For 2020 VMAs Red Carpet Look

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share with fans one of the many looks she wore at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. The singer, actress, and business mogul is known for making a huge impact with her choice of fashion and made quite the statement for her red carpet look.

The “Eh, Eh (Nothing Else I Can Say)” songstress stunned in a silver coat that came out at the sides and was longer at the back. Gaga rolled up the sleeves and zipped up the garment that had a slit in the middle. She paired the ensemble with chunky lace-up black heels that went above her ankles. Gaga wore a sheer bubble face shield that went over her face. Underneath, she styled her long silvery hair down with a middle part while accessorizing herself with bracelets, rings, and a thin necklace.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Gaga was snapped close up. She tilted her head down and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, the A Star is Born actress was captured from head-to-toe in front of the VMAs’ graphic backdrop. Gaga placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her. She parted her legs and looked very futuristic.

For her caption, the Grammy Award-winner joked that she was wearing face shields before they were a thing.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 1.8 million likes and over 19,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 43.3 million followers.

“God is a FREE WOMAN,” one user wrote, referencing one of her songs.

“You are a beautiful princess,” another person shared.

“Fashionably chic in silver and black!” remarked a third fan.

“You’re the most incredible human being this world will ever HAD,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Gaga won big and took home five Moonman awards — Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography for “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, Artist of the Year, and the MTV Tricon Award, per MTV.

The entertainer also sang a medley of songs from her most recent studio album, Chromatica. Grande joined her on stage for their chart-topping collab and performed full choreography. On MTV’s official YouTube channel, the video is currently No. 1 on its trending chart and has been watched more than 2.4 million times in under 24 hours. You can watch the full performance here.