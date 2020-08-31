Bebe Rexha Celebrates 31st Birthday In Low-Cut Leather Jacket & Biker Shorts At 2019 VMAs

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The talented singer celebrated her 31st birthday while attending the MTV Video Music Awards last night in Los Angeles, California.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black leather jacket that featured ornamental lace straps all over. The garment that featured loose-fitted long sleeves displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no accessories. Rexha paired the ensemble with biker shorts of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. She completed the look with black shoes and rocked long blue and white acrylic nails that looked fierce on the star. Rexha accessorized with a number of rings, dangling earrings, and a funky clutch bag. She styled her long blond hair up in a high ponytail and looked very glam for the occasion.

The Grammy Award-nominated entertainer treated followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Rexha was captured biting her nail close-up. She raised her other hand to her earrings and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Rexha continued to pose in front of a large mirrored wall. She placed one hand on her hip while holding out her ponytail. The UglyDolls actress tilted her face to the right and showcased a hint of her profile and striking facial features.

In the third frame, Rexha pouted and placed one of her index fingers on her bottom lip.

In the fourth and final pic, she was snapped in a full-length pic with her arms in front of her.

Not only did she look like a million bucks but Rexha also expressed in her caption that she felt “so so good” in the glamourous ensemble.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 358,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“MY NEW FAVE LOOK PERIOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Getting major Kylie Jenner vibes from this glam. Gorgeous,” another person shared.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEBE. YOU LOOKED SO GOOD,” remarked another passionate fan.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Rexha is the most popular celebrity born on August 30.

In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she revealed that would be presenting the Video of the Year award which went to The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights,” per MTV.