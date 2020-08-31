Melissa Gorga, 41, Is ‘All Bronzed Up’ In A Latex Look Bikini

The 'RHONJ' star showed plenty of skin in her neon plastic look swimwear.

Melissa Gorga seriously sizzled over the weekend in a shiny curve-hugging bikini. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wowed in two photos shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 30, that showed her striking poses in her neon green swimwear.

In the first, Melissa posed with both hands up above her head. Her bronzed skin and fit figure were on full display as she stood with her legs apart and looked down while barefoot on a white deck.

The 41-year-old mom of three rocked a crop-top style top, which caught the sunlight to give it a plastic look. It featured two very thin strings over both shoulders.

Melissa kept things matching with bottoms in the same color and material. They sat well below her navel to show off plenty of her uber-toned middle. Her impressive abs were perfectly showcased in between the two pieces.

She kept herself shielded from the sun with a dark visor and accessorized with bracelets on both wrists.

The second photo gave fans a look at the back of her bikini. Melissa turned to the side to give fans a cheeky look at the skimpy bottoms and her booty as her long, wavy hair cascaded down her back.

Though the skintight bikini appeared to made from latex, it was actually a mixture of polyester and spandex. The two-piece was the Gloss It Up Cabana set from L*SPACE. Melissa tagged the brand’s official account, as well as the designer of her visor, Dior, and her boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

In the caption, she admitted that she didn’t have anywhere to be but was still “all bronzed up.”

The comments section was full of praise.

“Melissa you look STUNNING, work it girl!” one Instagram user said.

“You are beautiful! You are an inspiration to women everywhere!” another commented.

“Glowing and gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

A fourth called the reality star #MomGoals.

Melissa’s swimwear snap received more than 32,800 likes in 21 hours.

The latest look at her fit body in her swimwear followed two skin-baring snaps from the reality star last week. They showed her as she hit a pool party with her RHONJ co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

In those Instagram snaps, Melissa sizzled in a seriously high-cut light pink swimsuit with a sheer, open cover-up while Teresa rocked a holey cover-up with a bedazzled navy one-piece as they both posed by the swimming pool. It’s thought the two were filming scenes for Season 11 of the Bravo show.