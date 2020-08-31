Martha Stewart, 79, Looks Stunning As She Steps Out For Dinner In Maine

The lifestyle guru rocked a lobster bib but still managed to look glamorous.

Martha Stewart looked younger than ever during a night out in Maine. Weeks after celebrating her 79th birthday, the lifestyle guru was photographed out and about at a friend’s restaurant.

In a series of new photos shared with the 1 million followers on her Instagram page, Martha was seen enjoying a meal at Mabel’s Lobster Claw in Kennebunkport, Maine, a restaurant that she noted was a favorite of the Bush family when they spent summers in the vacation town.

The Entertaining author wore a dark denim jacket and a traditional, oversized lobster bib as she sat at the famous eatery, which she revealed is now owned by a friend of her’s from Westport, Connecticut.

Martha was all smiles and appeared younger than ever in the shots posted to her social media page, which can be seen below. She also shared a few snaps of her delicious dinner, which included multiple fish dishes, corn on the cob, and potato wedges.

In the comments section to the photos, some of Martha’s followers raved about how good her meal looked, but most were focused on how good she looked. Several fans asked the multi-media media star if she ever ages.

“Stop! How do you keep looking better and better!!!” one follower wrote.

“Drinking from the COVID fountain of youth. You are seriously reverse aging in the pandemic! Gorgeous!” added another.

“Serving us LEWKS with that lobstah, Martha!” a third fan added.

“Omg Another iconic glamour shot Ms. Stewart!” another wrote.

While some fans noted that Martha is ageless and even looks good in a disposable bib, a few questioned if the pics of her were altered to make her look younger.

Fans know that Martha has been looking especially glamorous lately after months of being forced to do her own hair and makeup during the pandemic. Last month she made headlines for a glamourous pool selfie that she took as she emerged from the water in full makeup on a hot summer day.

As for her trip to Maine, Martha seemed to be enjoying the food and the sights. Hours before her dinner post, the Cake Perfection author shared a photo of a boat dock in an Instagram post, which can be seen here. In the caption, she revealed that it was a blustery day as she was waiting for lobster and crab rolls at Cape Pier Chowder House in the small coastal village, Cape Porpoise.