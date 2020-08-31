Miranda Kerr Puts On A Leggy Display In Daisy Dukes While Soaking Up Some Sun

Miranda Kerr wowed her 12.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning new photo on Sunday. The Australian model put on a leggy display while relaxing outside and soaking up some sun.

The 37-year-old looked flawless as she enjoyed the warm summer weather in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showcased her long, lean legs. The medium wash bottoms featured trendy distressed detailing on the pockets and legs and boasted a high-rise style that highlighted her trim waist and slender frame. They were slightly bunched up around the top of her thighs, teasing her audience with a glimpse of her curvy hips as well.

Miranda teamed the skimpy shorts with a green knitted crop top with red trim from Tropic of C, a clothing line by her fellow Victoria Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. The racerback-style garment clung tightly to the model’s voluptuous chest and hit just past her rib cage, offering a peek at her flat midsection and abs. An eyeful of sideboob was also exposed due to the garment’s wide armholes, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

Miranda stretched out across a lounge chair in the steamy snap. She bent one of her bronzed legs at the knee while extending the other completely across the seat’s plush gray cushions and rested her hands on top of her toned shoulders. She tilted her head over the edge of the chair as she basked in the sun, causing her luscious brown locks to spill over her shoulder, nearly grazing the ground along the way.

The mother-of-three added a stack of gold necklaces to her chic ensemble, as well as a single bangle bracelet for another hint of bling. She also sported a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses over her piercing blue eyes.

Fans went wild for the sizzling new addition to Miranda’s Instagram feed, awarding it nearly over 169,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. It has also racked up more than 615 comments within the time span, many with compliments for the catwalk queen’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your skin is flawless,” one person wrote.

“Like a goddess,” quipped another fan.

“How does one have three kids and still looking this good? My son is 11 years and I’m still carrying pregnancy weight,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Miranda’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom took to his own Instagram page to announce the birth of his and Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model hit up the comments section of the upload to express her excitement for her former flame’s bundle of joy, writing that she was “so happy” for the pair.