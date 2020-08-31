‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah Stuns Adam

New The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Noah returns to Genoa City to see his mother, and he’s not at all thrilled to see Sharon helping his uncle Adam through his horrific new memories. Never one to keep quiet, Sharon’s son tells his uncle exactly how he feels, and Adam doesn’t have a lot to say in return.

Noah knows about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer, and although he isn’t at home full time because of his photography career, he cares deeply about his mother’s fight and recovery. Noah actor Robert Adamson recently previewed his upcoming storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He teased that his on-screen alter ego stops by to check on Sharon and catch up with his family on his way to an art exhibit in San Francisco.

Adam shows up at Sharon’s, and they briefly chat before she takes a nap. That’s when the younger man sees his chance to give his mom’s ex-husband a warning.

“Noah doesn’t like Adam,” admitted Adamson. “He has long thought of Adam as a disaster. On top of everything Sharon is going through right now, Noah believes that Adam is not a healthy person to have in her life.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Although they’re all family, Noah’s primary concern is Sharon. He does not think that his mom’s ex-husband truly has a chance to turn things around in his life. What’s more, he worries that Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) second son will somehow manage to bring Sharon down at a time when she needs to focus on herself and fighting breast cancer.

“I don’t think Noah has ever made a mistake, while Adam can never escape his own tragedy,” the actor said. “It’s easy for Noah to genuinely say, ‘You’re not good for her, and I can tell you why,’ because Adam can’t come back with, ‘I may have done this, but you’ve done that.’ As long as Noah is in town, he will protect his mother like a bulldog.”

Sadly for fans of The Young and the Restless, as well as those hoping that the Newman grandson might keep the troubled man from exhausting Sharon, Noah won’t be there for long. He will ultimately head back to London with the promise to return if and when or if she needs him. However, it’ll be more challenging for him to ensure Adam stays away from his mom when he’s overseas.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will undoubtedly appreciate Noah’s efforts to ensure at least that Sharon puts herself and her health first. Although Rey has some sympathy for Adam’s plight, he’s unwilling to see his girlfriend risk her future to help her ex-husband. Rey welcomes a new ally, and perhaps the two will team up to remind the woman that they both love that her main focus must be herself.