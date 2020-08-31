Kindly Myers Flashes Major Cleavage In A Lace Bralette With A Revealing Cutout Design

Kindly Myers steamed up her Instagram page with another racy snap on Sunday in which she showed some serious skin.

The up-close shot captured the former Playboy model from the waist up as she posed outside. She gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare while parting her plump lips in a sensual manner. The background of the image was blurred out to ensure that Kindly became the focus of the steamy snap. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be concerned by anything else.

Kindly likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a skimpy lace bralette that left very little to the imagination. The lingerie boasted a high-neck design that hid her decolletage nearly in its entirety, though a revealing cutout in the middle of her chest flashed a scandalous amount of her cleavage to give the look a seductive vibe. It had underwire-style cups that further enhanced the star’s ample assets, as well as a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to highlight her slender frame.

The model added a denim jacket as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to give her audience a full look at her voluptuous chest. She teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner. The lower half of Kindly’s look was not shown in the frame. Her followers were, however, treated to a peek at the star’s flat midsection and taut stomach.

She wore her luscious blond locks down in a sleek middle part. They cascaded over her shoulders in long, loose waves, framing her face and striking features. Kindly also wore a dainty chain necklace in the steamy shot that gave her barely there ensemble a bit of bling.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to Kindly’s Instagram feed, as it has racked up nearly 20,000 likes within 15 hours of going live. More than 425 messages filled the comments section within that time span as well, many with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“OMG you are so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“This is stunning,” praised another fan.

“You look like an angel,” a third follower remarked.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kindly’s feed to get a full-length look at her bodacious figure. The bombshell recently showcased her killer curves in a strappy gray bikini. That look proved to be another major hit and has earned over 14,000 likes since going live.