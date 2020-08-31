Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks A ‘Hercules’ Crop Top & Tie-Dyed Shorts In New Instagram Post

Stassie Karanikolaou shared a three-photo Instagram slideshow of herself lounging on a couch, sporting a crop top and skimpy shorts. The model, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner, posted the images on Sunday, August 30 — much to the delight of her 9.2 million followers, who couldn’t wait to compliment her in the comments section of the upload.

She wore a skintight top with “Hercules,” in all-caps, emblazoned across her chest. The shirt also featured a pegasus flying through a rainbow. The tight-fitting garment stretched across her chest, amplifying her buxom bust. A peek of her tanned, toned, and taut abdomen was on display.

Stassie paired the top with skimpy tie-dyed shorts that boasted pink, yellow, and blue hues. The waistband, which featured a white drawstring, rode up over her belly button. The bottoms barely covered her derriere, and showcased her assets.

Stassie wore her brunette locks parted in the middle and tightly pulled back into an updo.

As for her jewelry, the Instagram influencer chose to accessorize with earrings, a watch, and several bracelets. Her nails were done in a French manicure.

In the first snap of the series, Stassie leaned back on the sofa, her hands reaching above her head. Fans could just about make out her tiny tattoos on the back of her arms. She looked directly at the camera, her icy blue eyes fixed on the lens. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, a slight, close-mouthed smile playing on her face. She turned her legs to the side, which made her booty pop.

The second and third pictures were similar to the first. In the second shot, she stretched one arm over her head, while the other stretched out on the couch. She once again locked eyes with the camera. Her body was even more twisted this time, her backside nearly exposed. The third photo depicted a genuine smile from the model as she looked at the lens, all while keeping her body in the same position as the previous pictures.

Stassie’s followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

“Stunning,” wrote one fan, punctuating their message with three hearts.

“Can I be your hercules,” joked a second social media user, including a puppy-eyed emoji.

“So pretty baby,” complimented a third person, following up their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“QUEEN,” declared a fourth follower in all-caps.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s slideshow racked up more than 152,000 likes and close to 800 comments in just 45 minutes.