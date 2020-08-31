‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Devon Throws Elena For A Loop

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 31 through September 4 tease that Adam and Chelsea struggle in the wake of his newly regained memories. Rey and Sharon also face troubles because of her involvement with Adam. Nate makes a life-changing discovery for Amanda, and Devon stuns Elena with an admission.

Adam (Mark Grossman) spirals because he finally remembers his past, according to SheKnows Soaps. He knows that he’s the one who caused A.J.’s death, and Adam worries that perhaps he is simply a bad person.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tries to help her fiance, but he only wants to open up to Sharon (Sharon Case). That leads Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to caution Sharon. He is concerned that she’s putting too much physical and emotional energy into helping Adam through his difficult memories. Rey wants Sharon to focus on recovering from breast cancer. Before things go too far, Sharon receives a visitor in the form of her son Noah, as actor Robert Adamson returns to The Young and the Restless.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Chelsea to give Adam some space to reconcile his shocking new memories with the person he is now. Eventually, Chelsea snaps because she can’t stand feeling Adam pulling away from her.

Victor (Eric Braeden) sets out to clear the air with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and he tries to get her to agree to keep the details about Adam’s pre-teen years a secret, but Vicky is not agreeable to her father’s plans. Later, Victor takes a risk to help Adam, and it could end up causing more issues than it fixes. Before the end of the week, Victoria finds time to mix pleasure with business, but does it mean she will have a new man in her life, or could this be somebody Vicky has loved before?

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nate (Sean Dominic) makes a stunning discovery — Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) blood type is the same as Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan). After taking some time to think about it, Amanda makes a life-changing decision, and she chooses to move forward in testing her DNA with Hilary’s.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) makes an admission to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). They’re in a great place, but clearly, there are still unresolved feelings that Elena seems to have for Nate, and there’s no denying that Amanda looks just like Devon’s late wife, Hilary. Although they thought they’d made peace with everything, these issues will crop up for the nearly perfectly happy couple. Now that Amanda is getting a DNA test to see if she’s related to Hilary, it could rock Devon’s world.

Chance (Donny Boaz) gets a surprise visitor. Then, Chance covers for Adam, which may not be the best thing for either man.

After her one night with Theo (Tyler Johnson), Lola (Sasha Calle) establishes her independence. The morning after didn’t go so well, and Lola may regret moving so quickly with Theo, so she will ensure that he knows where they stand.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) defends reconciling with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to his son Noah who doesn’t love hearing his dad’s big news. However, Phyllis and Nick share a daughter — Summer (Hunter King). Nick and Phyllis enjoy being together even if they struggle to keep themselves from hurting each other many times. Perhaps this reunion will be the one that sticks for this on-again/off-again couple on The Young and the Restless.