Kate Hudson, 41, Shows Off Toned Physique And Flat Tummy In A Plunging Yellow Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Kate Hudson’s latest Instagram share has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The actress teased her 12.2 million followers with a sneak peek at her upcoming Fabletics collection while also treating them to a look at her incredible physique.

The August 30 upload included a total of three photos that captured the mother-of-three posing in a large field of luscious green grass. She stood square in front of the lens in the first image of the set and wore a huge, open-mouthed smile across her face as several large dandelion seeds floated in the air around her body. Kate posed in profile to the camera in the remaining two images of the post and had a blissful expression across her face as she tilted her head up toward the sky to bask in the warm sun.

The 41-year-old looked flawless as she worked the camera in a coordinated set golden yellow of activewear, which she noted in the caption of the upload would be released on August 31 as a part of her new edit. Her look included a skimpy sports bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number featured tiny triangle cups and a plunging v neckline that exposed her decolletage and ample cleavage. It also had wide armholes that teased a glimpse of sideboob, adding even more heat to the sexy share.

Kate also appeared to be rocking a pair of matching leggings, though the angle of the photos made the exact length of her bottoms unclear. They were made of a clingy fabric that fit tightly on her lower half, defining the Almost Famous star’s lean legs and curvy hips. The pants also boasted a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat tummy.

Kate styled her blond locks down for the photoshoot. They were styled in the middle part and fell to frame her face in loose waves. She also wore a thick beige band around her wrist — possibly the strap of a fitness tracker — that gave her look even more of a sporty vibe.

Fans were hardly shy about expressing their love for the triple-pic update. It has been flooded with hundreds of comments from people expressing their excitement for the new Fabletics drop, as well as compliments for the celeb’s stunning display.

“Love this set!” one person wrote.

“I’m in LOVE with this color, and the bra looks unbelievably comfy! I want!” remarked another fan.

“Could you tell me where the fountain of youth is, please, cuz you simply do not age at all…you could literally play Penny Lane now again…you’re a beautiful, talented woman,” a third follower praised.

“Everything about you is perfect and inspiring,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed over 81,000 likes within four hours of going live.