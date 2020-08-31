Conservative Bill Kristol Slams Donald Trump For Blaming National Unrest On Joe Biden: ‘Panic Ain’t Pretty’

Donald Trump’s attempts to pin the blame for national unrest on Joe Biden aren’t going over well with conservative writer Bill Kristol.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly tried to connect the Democratic presidential candidate to the sometimes violent clashes that have erupted across American cities amid wider protests calling for an end to racial injustice.

The president shared a number of tweets on Sunday taking aim at his opponent, including one that called out Biden for failing to condemn violence from far-left groups and claiming that Biden is afraid to lose support among voters on the far left.

“When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?” he tweeted. “When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote!”

Kristol, the noted conservative writer who has been consistently critical of Trump, had a concise reply that accused the president of desperation.

“Panic ain’t pretty,” he tweeted.

As USA Today noted, both candidates have taken aim at the other for the violent clashes that erupted this week, including fatal shootings during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon. Three people were murdered in separate incidents between the two cities, including one in the Oregon city after a caravan of Trump-supporting groups drove through downtown and got into skirmishes with protesters.

Trump has pushed for a strong response to the unrest, saying he would send in the National Guard to quell unrest in Portland.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

While Trump’s campaign has warned Americans that these violent clashes are a preview of what would happen if Biden wins in November, the Democrat’s campaign pointed out that they are actually all taking place under Trump’s watch.

Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

Kristol has made it clear that he sides with Biden and his allies who point the finger at the president for inflaming racial tensions and pushing division. In another tweet, he shared a story about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers imploring Trump not to follow through with a planned visit to Kenosha, saying it would only hinder the community’s healing process and force them to divert resources badly needed elsewhere.

In a message along with the tweet, the conservative writer claimed that Trump bears responsibility for the violence that took place there.

“The last thing Kenosha needs right now is more outside agitators stirring up violence. Trump is the ultimate outside agitator,” he wrote.