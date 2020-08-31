‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Gets A Welcomed Visitor, Philip Has A Family Reunion

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 31, 2020 reveal that there will be some emotional moments to kick off yet another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) sits vigil by the bedside of her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Marlena will be completely devastated and desperate to get John healthy again after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

While Marlena is comforting the love of her life, she’ll get a welcomed visitor. Her step-son, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be back home in order to be there for his beloved father during his health crisis. Brady has been off the grid as of late, but it seems that he’ll be back in full force now that he’s returned home.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will have a family reunion of his own. Philip will reunite with his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) now that he’s returned to his hometown. The pair will likely be thrilled to see one another as they don’t often get to spend a lot of time together.

Philip will also bump into one of his brothers, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who is in town in order to help out his daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Allie recently had a baby and went into hiding after declaring that she wanted her uncle Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) to raise the little boy.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will comfort her lawyer, Justin Kiriakis (Wall Kurth). Justin will get the news that his son, Sonny (Freddie Smith), has decided to leave town with his husband Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and their daughter Ari, in order to move to Arizona to complete a project with his brothers.

With Ari’s mother Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) leaving for Mexico, Will and Sonny are free to leave Salem and take Ari with no objections.

Justin will be devastated about Sonny living so far away. However, Bonnie will be there as a shoulder to cry on. Of course, Bonnie has a huge crush on Justin and may see the situation as an opportunity to bond with him.

Finally, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be faced with a very difficult decision. As the founder of Titan, he’ll be forced to chose a new CEO. Although he’s already promised the job to his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer), his youngest son, Philip, is now demanding that he be given the position.