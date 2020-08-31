Busy Philipps, 41, Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini While Posing On A Dog Bed

Busy revealed that her pet's bed has a very special feature.

Busy Philipps flaunted her incredible bikini body while posing on a piece of furniture designed for hot beings of the furry variety in her latest social media update. On Sunday, the Dawson’s Creek star took to Instagram to reveal that she loves her dog’s cool new bed so much that she wants one for herself.

Busy, 41, was photographed wearing a dark blue strapless bikini that was a huge hit with her followers. It was a distinctive design from the swimwear brand Gigi C Bikinis. Her faux leather bandeau top was covered with circular laser cutouts. The on-trend accents formed a more modern version of eyelet lace. The garment’s cups appeared to be lined, while the sides and center were open to reveal flashes of skin through the small openings.

Busy’s matching bottoms featured the same eye-catching details. The front panel was fully lined to provide plenty of coverage, while the sides were unlined. The briefs had a figure-flattering retro silhouette with a high waist and mid-cut leg.

Busy is known for her flashy accessories, and she didn’t disappoint with the pieces that she styled her swimsuit with. Her jewelry included stacked necklaces from Rock + Raw. Each delicate chain had a triangle pendant crafted out of a different stone hanging from it. According to the jeweler’s Instagram page, Busy’s collection includes moonstone, amethyst, malachite, and blue lapis. She also wore a green beaded necklace and a pair of turquoise drop earrings.

The Freaks and Geeks star rocked a pair of oversize sunglasses with a vintage vibe. They had brown frames and purple gradient lenses. Her blond hair was secured in a top knot with a multicolored pastel scrunchie.

Busy sat on a bright blue dog bed next to her cute canine companion, Gina Linetti the goldendoodle. She revealed that their resting spot was a special doggy water bed that gets cold when you fill it up. After testing it out herself, she decided that she would like one of her own.

Busy’s fun photo has garnered over 26,000 likes since she shared it with her fans.

“You look so hot, I can see why you’d need one,” wrote one admirer in response to her caption.

“AWESOME bathing suit,” another person remarked.

“Okay you damn siren,” a third message read.

“You always look like a queen!” gushed a fourth fan.

