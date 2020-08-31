Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Curves In Booty Shorts

Fitness model Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million followers with her latest post on the social media platform, which she shared on Sunday, August 30. In the image, Qimmah wore athleisure wear that showcased all of her assets.

It appeared to be a beautiful day outside, with blue skies overhead. Some greenery peeked out in the background of the photo. Qimmah posed on a cream-colored, concrete floor. She kneeled in a squatting position, her body turned to the side. She held out one hand, holding a jar promoting OxyShred. Qimmah looked head-on at the camera, her bedroom eyes fixed on the lens. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, the hint of an open-mouthed smile playing on her face. Her pearly white teeth shined.

Qimmah sported a long-sleeved top with a modest neckline. The black garment featured a large red stripe down one arm, with a thin stripe on the shoulder. Despite the sleeves, fans could still see the outline of Qimmah’s toned arms.

She paired the top with skimpy black booty shorts that barely covered her curvaceous derriere. Due to her squatted pose, Qimmah’s backside popped, becoming the focal point of the image. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever.

She finished off the look with white sneakers.

She wore her tresses parted in the middle. They slid down her back in pin-straight strands. While her roots were a slightly darker shade, the rest of her locks were a platinum blond, giving her hair a two-toned look. One piece fell down her shoulder.

Qimmah’s followers quickly flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“You’re magnificent Qimmah,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with side eyes and two heart-eye emoji.

“JESUS!!!” declared a second social media user in all-caps.

“Look awesome beautiful Goddess,” replied a third fan, following up their message with three hands clapping.

“Breath Taking,” complimented a fourth person, including a red heart, a rose emoji, and a smiley face with heart eyes.

At the time of this writing, the 26-year-old nearly hit 10,000 likes on the snap. The Instagram upload also received more than 100 comments.

As fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the fitness model frequently shares photos on her Instagram account wearing various ensembles that show off her fit figure. In one of her most recent posts, Qimmah rocked a tiny aqua bikini in a three-photo set. In those images, she modeled the swimsuit against a wooden wall, showcasing all of her curves.