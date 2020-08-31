NBA Rumors: Thunder Could Acquire Zach LaVine & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Three-Team Deal With GSW & Bulls

In the midst of the ongoing 2020 NBA Playoffs, several crazy trade ideas have started surfacing in the league. These include a three-team blockbuster deal that would send Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine and Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the proposed trade scenario by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Thunder will receive LaVine and Wiggins, the Warriors will acquire Thaddeus Young, Tomas Satoransky, and Mike Muscala, while the Bulls will get Chris Paul and the No. 25 and No. 51 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Though it would cost them their best player, CP3, Buckley believes that the suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Thunder. Aside from successfully getting rid of Paul and his massive contract, the Thunder would be acquiring two talented players in LaVine and Wiggins who fit the timeline of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the man who is highly expected to be the centerpiece of OKC’s long-term plan.

“LaVine and Wiggins are both 25 years old and essentially on the same timeline as the Thunder’s 22-year-old centerpiece, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. LaVine can help carry the scoring load without dominating the basketball, and Wiggins checks all the physical boxes general manager Sam Presti typically seeks in a wing. The Thunder can keep themselves in the playoff race and raise their future ceiling here.”

LaVine and Wiggins would both be intriguing additions to a rebuilding team like the Thunder. Though they obviously need major improvement with their defense, the arrival of two prolific scorers in Oklahoma City would help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 15 in the league, scoring 108.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Trading Paul for LaVine and Wiggins would allow the Thunder to undergo a rebuilding process while remaining a competitive team in the Western Conference next year.

The proposed deal would not only be beneficial for the Thunder, but also for the Bulls and the Warriors. CP3’s lucrative contract may have a huge effect on Chicago’s salary cap flexibility, but like what he did to OKC this season, he could also bring a winning culture to the Bulls. Paul could serve as a great mentor to Coby White and help the Bulls maximize the full potential of Lauri Markkanen.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Wiggins, the Warriors would be able to improve their depth around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green with the acquisition of Young, Satoransky, and Muscala. Even after losing Wiggins, Golden State will still be left with the No. 2 pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-rounder that they could use as trade chips to acquire their fourth superstar this fall.