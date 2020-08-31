‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Preview Promises Some Wild Character Returns

Days of Our Lives fans have a lot to look forward to this fall. The brand new preview for upcoming episodes promises that there will be a ton of familiar faces headed back to Salem in the very near future.

The action-packed promo claims that “you never who who’s headed back to Days of Our Lives,” as faces such as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) flash across the screen. As many fans know, Gabi was written off the show and said her goodbyes during Friday’s episode. Meanwhile, Sami has been in and out for the past few years.

The clip continues on to show Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) happily welcoming his wife, Abigail Deveraux, back to the mansion after she’s spend months in Florida getting treatment for her mental health issues. However, with actress Kate Mansi out as Abby, it’s time for Marci Miller to step back into the role after over a year away from the soap.

Abigail’s younger brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is also back on the scene as he’s shown pulling his dad, Jack (Matthew Ashford) in for an emotional hug.

In addition, fans will also get to see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) come home to have a happy reunion with his father, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). The father and son haven’t seen each other in years. Perhaps they’ll finally get to bond.

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will also be back in the mix after taking some time away from the small screen. Brady will come home to Salem after his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) suffered a serious health emergency. It appears that Brady’s baby mama, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will also be back in the picture.

Kristen will return to Salem even though she has attempted murder charges hanging over head. It looks like she may want to try to make a life with Brady and their daughter, Rachel, in her hometown.

It looks like an old love connection could reunite as well when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) find themselves back home at the same time.

In a surprising move, Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) will also return, and he’ll likely have some major chaos follow him.

Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) were also all seen in the video, hinting that although the trio have been written off that they will be coming back soon.

Finally, in a shocking twist, Belle Black (Martha Madison) and her husband Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will find themselves face to face with their former high school enemy, Jan Spears, who has previously caused some major turmoil in the couple’s relationship.