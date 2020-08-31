Prince Harry ‘Won’t Come Back To Britain Unless It’s Absolutely Necessary,’ Says Insider

Though Prince Harry may be a prince of the United Kingdom, an insider close to the Duke of Sussex has claimed that the 35-year-old will not be returning to his home country unless “absolutely necessary.”

According to The Daily Mail, the comments come after Harry had notably decided not to attend Prince William’s charity polo match, known as the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Many royal watchers had hoped that Prince Harry would take the event as an excuse to come home, as both brothers are avid players and the event has long been considered by many to be a “highlight” of the royal calendar.

“It’s such a shame that Harry can’t make the polo this year but he won’t come back to Britain unless it’s absolutely necessary,” noted one insider.

Some monarchy fans have speculated that the prince’s absence is partially due to the continued rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges.

However, Prince Harry himself claimed in a Zoom call with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League that the reason for his decision to stay away from the U.K. has been the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I would have been back already had it not been for COVID,” he said.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie, the recent co-author of a biography on the Susssexes, has given some insight as to the “necessary” time when the Sussexes might be visiting the United Kingdom.

Scobie claimed that he believed Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife would be return to the U.K. next spring or summer.

“In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Color, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue,” he explained.

Scobie added that the number of U.K.-based engagements clustered in such a short timeframe might mean that Harry and Meghan could spend a substantial amount of time in the country.

“I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the U.K. next year,” he added.

Currently, the duke and duchess are living in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. The two have called the house their “permanent home” after spending time earlier in the year in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

However, while the pair have continued to undertake philanthropic duties in the Golden State, they have not been without criticism. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, Sussex fans voiced their frustration at the fact that the duke and duchess had still not launched their charitable foundation, with one critic urging the couple to “get organized.”