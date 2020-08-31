‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Neil & Alexis Confront Their Feelings Head On

It’s been a while since General Hospital has seen Alexis and Neil together. The pairing between these two have been met with plenty of enthusiasm among fans, but their relationship hasn’t gone very smoothly. They pretty much broken it off, but on Monday they will once again be talking about their future.

In the previews, Neil asks Alexis if she misses him as much as he misses her. She has been pushing him away and now he is back seemingly wanting some answers about whether they have any kind of future together as a couple. SheKnows Soaps teases that they will be forced to confront their feelings and whether or not they want to be together. It sounds like Neil is ready to take the next step, but will Alexis be just as willing?

While Monday’s General Hospital will see them reconnecting, the next day promises that Alexis will be heartbroken. That sure doesn’t sound like things go well between them. It could be something else that gives her grief, but since it’s the day after her meeting up with the man she really wants to be with, it’s most likely about him.

Some viewers are speculating that Neil will decide to leave Port Charles for good. It could be that he is giving her one last chance to give him some kind of signal towards wanting a relationship with him, and if she rejects it, then he may choose to leave town. Or he may be there to tell her goodbye.

Sam paid her mom a visit on Friday’s General Hospital and the talk turned to Neil. Sam wanted to know if her mom was pushing the man away when he clearly wants to be with her. Neil showed up at the door and Sam exited quickly leaving them alone together.

Their chat will continue on Monday as they discuss what’s ahead for them-if anything. There is a chance that Alexis will shy away from exploring this new budding romance with Neil and that may just be the last straw for him.

General Hospital fans are waiting for the moment when this couple will give in and try to make it work between them. However, things may not go that way. If things don’t work out with Neil, she may eventually go back to her ex, Julian Jerome. There are still a few “Julexis” fans out there who are hoping for a sweet reunion between them.