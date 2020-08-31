WWE Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At ‘Payback’

As documented by Sportskeeda, Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion at Payback. The victory marked the second time that Lashley has won the title in his career so far.

The pair had a back and forth showdown, with Crews using his agility against Lashley’s power moves. “The All Mighty” eventually picked up the victory via a submission hold.

Benjamin and MVP provided some distractions during the title bout in an effort to help Lashley pick up the win. The former champion has just cause to demand another opportunity. Their interference also inspired some post-fight behavior that was uncharacteristic of the babyface.

After the match, Lashley’s Hurt Business stablemates entered the ring with some photographers and posed with the new champion. The former titleholder then attacked the faction amid their celebrations before making his way backstage. In the end, the strength in numbers proved to be too much for him to contend with.

The babyface also stated that he wants his title back, and the segment suggested that he’ll get another shot. The company has been pushing the previously underutilized Monday Night Raw star in recent months and he left tonight’s showdown looking strong in defeat.

Lashley has also been subject to a push since leaving Lana and pairing up with his current faction. They have been a centerpiece unit on the red brand, and there have been reports of Lashley being built strongly for an eventual dream bout against Brock Lesnar when “The Beast Incarnate” returns to action.

Lashley took to Twitter following the fight to celebrate his accomplishment. He also noted that it’s been 14 years since his last reign with this specific championship.

The rivalry between Crews and Hurt Business has been a fixture on WWE television in recent months. Crews rejected the chance to join the group and incurred their wrath. There have been reports of the young performer turning heel and aligning with the stable at some point, however.

Crews rejecting the group led to the superstar having some matches with MVP, the last of which took place at last weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. While the former titleholder overcame the veteran, he wasn’t able to continue that momentum against Lashley.

Lashley’s fans filled the comments section with their positive sentiments. While many congratulated “The All Mighty” on becoming the new United States Champions, some stated that he deserves to win the top prize in the promotion.