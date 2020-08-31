Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Black Dress That Exposes Underwear On MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Miley wore a revealing Mugler design.

Miley Cyrus incorporated her lingerie into her dazzling and daring red carpet look for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. The “Don’t Call Me Angel” songstress opted to rock an all-black ensemble for the socially-distanced event. According to Entertainment Tonight, celebs posed in front of green screens that could be used to give their photos realistic red carpet makeovers. Miley shared a few photos of her racy look on Instagram, which gave her 114 million followers the opportunity to share their thoughts about it.

The 27-year-old musician rocked a sheer black gown that fell to the ankle. The embroidered garment was a design from the Mugler Fall/Winter 2020 collection, and Miley made sure to credit the designer in the caption of her post. The dress’ delicate mesh was covered with oval-shaped silver discs that shone like mirrors, creating a metallic polka-dot effect. The bust of the dress appeared to be layered or lined to provide more coverage.

Underneath the dress, Miley wore a pair of underwear with a low waist and high-cut sides that accentuated the length and lithe shape of her enviable legs. She also wore a pair of opera-length gloves that matched her gown, save for their round black beads in lieu of silver embellishments. Her shoes were slinky stiletto sandals with thin ankle straps.

Miley accessorized her edgy outfit with oversize silver hoop earrings and a chunky chain choker necklace. She added a pop of vibrant color to her look by rocking a crimson lip. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker exuded a combination of sex appeal and sophistication. Thanks to her blond mullet hairstyle, she was also giving off an rock ‘n’ roll vibe.

In the first photo that she shared, Miley struck a routine red carpet pose by keeping her arms down at her sides, crossing one leg in front of the other, and staring directly at the camera with her lips closed. Her subsequent pics were a lot more wild. She pulled her signature move by sticking her tongue out, and she provocatively grabbed her chest for her third and final photo.

It took a mere 45 minutes for Miley’s pictures to amass over 280,000 likes. Her fans also lavished her with praise in the comments section, with a large number of them deeming her a “queen” and showering her with fire emoji.

“You slayed,” read one remark.

“Killed it,” another fan added.

“The best dressed,” declared a third admirer.

During the MTV VMAs, Miley performed her new single, “Midnight Sky,” for the first time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the song was an immediate smash hit when she dropped it earlier this month. Fans and critics alike gave the tune rave reviews, and it was released just in time to earn a nomination in the Song of the Summer category at the VMAs.