Salma Hayek, 53, Shakes Her Stuff In Revealing Dress During Road Trip In Greece

Even when she’s hitting the road in Greece, Salma Hayek brings a bit of Latin America flavor along with her.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to show herself busting a move to the sounds of Cuban salsa singer Celia Cruz while on a road trip in Greece. The video clip showed Hayek shaking from side to side with her arms in the air. She was colorfully dressed, wearing a purple dress with orange embroidered designs and a bright red flower in her pulled-up hair. Hayek finished off the look with a pair of large sunglasses and a large white mask, tending to proper social distancing measures while she was busting a move with some salsa-style dancing.

Hayek remained seated in what appeared to be a bus seat during her dance, with her short dress sitting high on her thigh to show off plenty of leg at the conclusion of the video. The actress told fans to “Have a dancing #Sunday!” in the post’s caption.

The post was a viral hit with Hayek’s fans, racking up more than 100,000 likes and plenty of comments complimenting her dance moves and her ageless beauty.

“happiness looks so good on you! this video just made my day,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“Great ENERGY..I like that salma u have the most positive..ENERGY,” another added.

The Mexican-American actress also got some international love for the clip, with many of her followers sharing adoring messages in Spanish and punctuating their comments with emoji of flags from around the globe.

Hayek has been sharing plenty of glimpses of her recent travels with her fans, posting some bikini photos this week with her followers that also gained viral interest and thousands of fawning comments. The Greek visit captured some attention from celebrity news outlets as well, with The Daily Mail also sharing some images of her sun-soaked visit.

Hayek spent time on the island of Symi with husband François-Henri Pinault and their 6-year-old daughter. Greek Hollywood Reporter shared some details of their visit to the picturesque island in the Aegean Sea, noting that the family took some time for sightseeing.

“The beautiful Latina wandered with her family around the island, walked through its small alleys and showed particular interest in the small local taverns and ouzeri,” the report noted. “The famous couple arrived at the Symi port with a luxurious boat last Saturday after reportedly first visiting the Turkish coasts.”