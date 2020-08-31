Adele’s New Bikini Snap Slammed For Cultural Appropriation

Adele showed off her impressive 100-pound weight loss in a new Instagram share on Sunday evening while commemorating London’s annual Notting Hill Carnival. The singer wowed in an itty-bitty bikini top and leggings in the sizzling photo, however, not everybody was impressed by the look.

The 32-year-old was snapped standing in the middle of a large field in the August 30 share. She angled her body toward the camera in front of her and shot it a sultry gaze while wearing a slight smile across her face.

In the caption of the upload, she wished her “beloved London” a happy “what would be Notting Hill Carnival,” a yearly event that celebrates the cultural diversity of the city, and specifically its African-Caribbean roots. The festival was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, though Adele appeared to have still gotten dressed up to commemorate the day. She rocked a skimpy string bikini top with the Jamaican flag printed on its triangle-style cups. The swimwear boasted a plunging neckline that exposed the star’s ample cleavage, as well as thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Adele teamed the scanty top with a pair of black-and-white tie-dye leggings that clung tightly to her lower half. The bottoms defined the “Rolling In The Deep” singer’s sculpted thighs, while its high-rise waistband accentuated her trim waist and flat stomach. She also accessorized with a choker necklace, bangle bracelets, and trendy gold hoop earrings, and wore a collar made of bright yellow feathers behind her back.

Many of Adele’s 38.9 million Instagram followers were impressed by the post, awarding the image over 2 million likes within just two hours of going live. The comments section was also flooded with more than 35,000 notes, though not everybody reacted positively to the celeb’s rare social media appearance. Some accused the songstress’s look of cultural appropriation, with many specifically pointing out her Bantu knot hairstyle.

“Just cuz you love black culture doesn’t mean you should wear it,” one person wrote.

“I’m happy that you lost that weight but the hair, don’t go there,” commented another user.

“Whether you think this is cultural appropriation or not, we can all admit this was in poor taste,” remarked a third follower.

“Wrong on so many levels. Stop now,” added a fourth.

Others came to the singer’s defense, with many pointing out that her outfit was a sign of cultural appreciation rather than appropriation.

As of this writing, Adele has not returned to her Instagram account to address the backlash.